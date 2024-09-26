Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASOGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vaso Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VASO opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Vaso has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.29.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 2.81%.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

Further Reading

