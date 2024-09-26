UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $93.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.31. UCB has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $94.16.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

