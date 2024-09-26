Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Up 976.9% in September

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, an increase of 976.9% from the August 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vinci Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VCISY stock opened at $30.27 on Thursday. Vinci has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70.

Get Vinci alerts:

About Vinci

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.