Short Interest in Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Rises By 975.0%

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 975.0% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.
Veolia Environnement Price Performance
Veolia Environnement Company Profile
Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.
