Short Interest in Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Rises By 975.0%

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 975.0% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement Price Performance

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

VEOEY opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. Veolia Environnement has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

(Get Free Report)

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.