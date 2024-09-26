Short Interest in UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Declines By 67.9%

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UOL Group Stock Down 1.5 %

UOL Group stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41. UOL Group has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

UOL Group Company Profile



UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, Canada, Kenya, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

