Short Interest in UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Declines By 67.9%

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
UOL Group Stock Down 1.5 %
UOL Group stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41. UOL Group has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $19.69.
UOL Group Company Profile
