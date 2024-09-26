Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the August 31st total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of USNZY stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

