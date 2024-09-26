Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vivendi Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.05.
About Vivendi
