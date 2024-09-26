Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, an increase of 823.6% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of Silver Viper Minerals stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.
Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile
