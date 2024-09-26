Short Interest in Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Declines By 83.3%

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eureka Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of UREKF stock opened at 0.35 on Thursday. Eureka Lithium has a fifty-two week low of 0.15 and a fifty-two week high of 5.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.65.
Eureka Lithium Company Profile
