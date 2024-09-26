Amalgamated Bank Raises Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,632 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 30.6% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 10,813,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,570 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 60.7% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,348,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,943,000 after acquiring an additional 887,522 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 40.7% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,892,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,502,000 after acquiring an additional 547,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,856,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,396,000 after acquiring an additional 175,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.83 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

