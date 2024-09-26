Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,935,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kemper by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,429,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,115,000 after acquiring an additional 30,882 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Kemper by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,820,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after purchasing an additional 158,830 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Kemper by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 791,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,988,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kemper by 65.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 623,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,012,000 after purchasing an additional 246,184 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $60.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.04. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.26%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

