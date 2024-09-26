Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,093 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 662.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 33,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $74,741.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $74,741.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $122,148.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,074.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,137 shares of company stock worth $1,095,457. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Belden stock opened at $114.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.07. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.54 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.64.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $604.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.32 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research started coverage on Belden in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Belden

Belden Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.