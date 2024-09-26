Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,203,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,927,000 after buying an additional 60,219 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Black Hills by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,251,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,430,000 after acquiring an additional 475,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Black Hills by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,210,000 after purchasing an additional 78,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,737,000 after purchasing an additional 203,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Black Hills Stock Performance

BKH opened at $60.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $61.96.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

