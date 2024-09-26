AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Increased to $3,500.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $3,350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,394.00 to $3,341.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,169.38.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,108.97 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,109.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,009.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $46.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 151.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

