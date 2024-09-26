AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $3,350.00 at Guggenheim

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,394.00 to $3,341.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $3,350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,169.38.

AutoZone Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,108.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,109.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,009.36. The company has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $2,375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $46.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 151.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,998,000 after acquiring an additional 179,543 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $424,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 564.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,338,000 after buying an additional 129,193 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2,714.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 120,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,267,000 after buying an additional 115,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 106.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,552,000 after buying an additional 60,852 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

