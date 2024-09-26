Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.77

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.77 and last traded at $41.71, with a volume of 20100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Doximity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Doximity from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Doximity from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Doximity Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.37. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.88 million. Doximity had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 19.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,836,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,951 shares of company stock worth $1,271,018 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,955,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,853,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,709,000 after buying an additional 387,200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Doximity by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 131,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Doximity by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

