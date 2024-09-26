AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Increased to $3,350.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $3,350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,169.38.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,108.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,109.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,009.36. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $46.46 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 151.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

