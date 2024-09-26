iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,171,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,445 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $992,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,111,000 after buying an additional 5,813,688 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,016 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

