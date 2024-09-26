iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863,219 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $821,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,771,000 after acquiring an additional 999,735 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,724,000 after buying an additional 982,323 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,242,000 after buying an additional 911,104 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,213,000 after acquiring an additional 727,760 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 738.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,047,000 after acquiring an additional 686,255 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $178.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.18. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

