Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,914,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 293,735 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.85% of Medtronic worth $859,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% during the second quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

MDT stock opened at $89.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.02. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.49. The company has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

