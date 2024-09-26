ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 954,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,734 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $750,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $897,908,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $403,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,797 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $218,786,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,239,198,000 after buying an additional 271,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $890.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $182.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.19, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $828.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $773.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $945.46.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $855.44.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

