Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,754,950 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 459,704 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Tesla worth $941,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 35.9% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 13th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.90.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $257.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.14. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $271.00. The firm has a market cap of $821.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

