Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 844,600 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of Microchip Technology worth $712,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $76.11 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.454 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

