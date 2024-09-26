Engle Capital Management L.P. Has $19.21 Million Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Engle Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,000 shares during the quarter. NU makes up about 6.8% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NU were worth $19,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in NU by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 23,949,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,442 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NU in the first quarter worth $1,958,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 499.9% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 413,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 344,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at $597,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

NU stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

