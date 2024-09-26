Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 2,100,379 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,663,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,100,379 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $733,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $5,161,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 236,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 77,471 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BMY opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $59.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

