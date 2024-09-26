nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) is Engle Capital Management L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Engle Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares during the period. nVent Electric comprises about 10.3% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Engle Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.23% of nVent Electric worth $29,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in nVent Electric by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,884,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,201,000 after acquiring an additional 673,990 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,325,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,770,000 after purchasing an additional 102,643 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,540,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,169 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,219,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,338,000 after buying an additional 26,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,772,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,723,000 after buying an additional 31,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVT. Barclays raised their price target on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,267,053.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,267,053.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,572.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric stock opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.37. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

