Engle Capital Management L.P. Has $15.70 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 5.5% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $15,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,945,000 after buying an additional 4,717,661 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4,248.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,459,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,686 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,525 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,871,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,342,000 after purchasing an additional 750,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on APO. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO opened at $124.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.02. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $126.93.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

