Engaged Capital LLC Trims Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Engaged Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,703,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149,737 shares during the period. PRA Group accounts for about 5.7% of Engaged Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Engaged Capital LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $33,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 14,453 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA Group Stock Up 2.5 %

PRAA opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $887.78 million, a P/E ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 1.49. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $31.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.04 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRAA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PRA Group from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Geir Olsen acquired 11,750 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,332.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,332.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PRA Group

(Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Articles

