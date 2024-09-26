Engle Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Engle Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,000 shares during the quarter. Vestis makes up 0.7% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vestis were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSTS. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the second quarter worth about $44,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSTS stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Vestis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33.

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Vestis had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vestis Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSTS. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W cut shares of Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vestis from $12.50 to $13.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

