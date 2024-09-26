Engle Capital Management L.P. Invests $6.13 Million in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,130,000. Kyndryl accounts for 2.2% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 622.4% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kyndryl by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of KD stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

