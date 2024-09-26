275,000 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Acquired by Engle Capital Management L.P.

Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,000. Blue Owl Capital accounts for about 1.7% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 63,339,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,576,000 after buying an additional 163,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,731,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,199,000 after acquiring an additional 250,977 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,284,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,754,000 after acquiring an additional 107,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,512,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,749,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

