John Cronin Buys 315,689 Shares of CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) Stock

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Free Report) insider John Cronin acquired 315,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 950 ($12.72) per share, with a total value of £2,999,045.50 ($4,015,861.68).

CyanConnode Price Performance

CYAN stock opened at GBX 10.35 ($0.14) on Thursday. CyanConnode Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 14.45 ($0.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.98 million, a PE ratio of -1,038.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.30.

CyanConnode Company Profile

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh and cellular networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Thailand, rest of Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart electricity, gas, and water metering; lighting control; and IoT.

