John Cronin Buys 315,689 Shares of CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) Stock

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Free Report) insider John Cronin acquired 315,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 950 ($12.72) per share, with a total value of £2,999,045.50 ($4,015,861.68).
CYAN stock opened at GBX 10.35 ($0.14) on Thursday. CyanConnode Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 14.45 ($0.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.98 million, a PE ratio of -1,038.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.30.
