NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Position Raised by Engaged Capital LLC

Engaged Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,286,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. NCR Voyix makes up 13.3% of Engaged Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Engaged Capital LLC owned about 4.33% of NCR Voyix worth $77,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth about $216,302,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NCR Voyix in the second quarter worth about $75,914,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in NCR Voyix by 31.3% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,455,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,680,000 after purchasing an additional 824,008 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth about $39,433,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth about $37,890,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Voyix Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of VYX opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.63. NCR Voyix Co. has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52.

Insider Activity at NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that NCR Voyix Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR Voyix news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NCR Voyix news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Schoch acquired 21,692 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $264,425.48. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 101,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,369.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $577,993. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on VYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

