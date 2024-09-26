Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,617,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 60.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,924,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,539,000 after purchasing an additional 724,089 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,822,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,326,000 after purchasing an additional 566,513 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2,389.9% in the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 288,056 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 308,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after buying an additional 182,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,999.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $250,326.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,859.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GBCI opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $47.71.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.