New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Stock Holdings Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NJR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 119.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 215.5% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,788,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR stock opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $48.68.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $275.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.56 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 11.06%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. Argus raised New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

