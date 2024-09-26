Amalgamated Bank Has $1.92 Million Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Knife River were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Knife River by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,004,000 after purchasing an additional 503,892 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,150,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,138,000 after buying an additional 373,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knife River by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,221,000 after acquiring an additional 450,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Knife River in the 4th quarter valued at $40,548,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Knife River by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 384,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after purchasing an additional 104,720 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNF opened at $88.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.21. Knife River Co. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $93.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Knife River had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $806.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Knife River’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knife River presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

