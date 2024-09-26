Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,268 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,062,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,332,000 after acquiring an additional 219,983 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 0.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,288,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FirstCash by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,057,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 879,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,197,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 17.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 621,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,347,000 after acquiring an additional 94,010 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.94, for a total transaction of $404,677.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,731,869 shares in the company, valued at $567,540,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,833.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 3,374 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.94, for a total transaction of $404,677.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,731,869 shares in the company, valued at $567,540,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,562 over the last 90 days. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

FirstCash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $113.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.27.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

