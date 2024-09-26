Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in EPR Properties by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,061,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,761,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $49.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.75. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.06.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

