Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,155 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,299,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150,358 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,618,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,382 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,849,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,637 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Mueller Industries by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,461,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,900 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,406,000 after purchasing an additional 699,463 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $70.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.39. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.47. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $997.75 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.19%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $537,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,257.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $3,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,214,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,904,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $537,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,449,257.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $7,081,770. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

