Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,485,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 138,251 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Warner Music Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,354,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $485,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Music Group

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 135,324 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $3,812,077.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,725,964 shares in the company, valued at $76,790,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 628,205 shares of company stock worth $17,628,757 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.92.

Warner Music Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $31.02 on Thursday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 101.32% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

