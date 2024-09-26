Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Down 38.2% in September

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the August 31st total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
PFD stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.0594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%.
Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
