Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Down 36.8% in September

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MTLHY opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

