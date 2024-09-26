American Century Companies Inc. Sells 305 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,244 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Imperial Oil by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,597,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $376,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,957 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 201.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,384,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,640,000 after buying an additional 2,259,766 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 747,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,588,000 after acquiring an additional 428,252 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,120,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,913,000 after acquiring an additional 293,910 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IMO stock opened at $70.32 on Thursday. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.90%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

