Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 12.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,409,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,223,424,000 after acquiring an additional 581,312 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 912,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after purchasing an additional 172,335 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,550,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1,008.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 115,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,388,000 after purchasing an additional 104,935 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1,388.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,331,000 after buying an additional 101,226 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TFX opened at $245.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.91. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $257.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFX. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.57.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

