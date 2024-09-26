Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 33 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,738.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,236,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,738.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,375 shares of company stock worth $17,049,739. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $580.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $574.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.16 and a 12-month high of $598.93.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

