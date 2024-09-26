Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,708 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5,532.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Auour Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of PCY stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

