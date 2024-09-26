Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,227 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 781.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,316,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826,715 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,343 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.6% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,620,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,582 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 97.6% in the first quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 4,600,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.6% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,448,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,977,000 after buying an additional 1,546,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.