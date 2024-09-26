VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 2,783.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $57.94 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $60.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $304.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2651 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CSB Free Report ) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.62% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

