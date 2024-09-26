Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target to $100.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Light & Wonder from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $91.61 on Wednesday. Light & Wonder has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.66.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.09 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 9.92%. Light & Wonder’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Light & Wonder will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the first quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 59.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

