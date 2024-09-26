UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $3.79

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.79, but opened at $4.14. UP Fintech shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 721,206 shares.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on UP Fintech from $6.49 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.90.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in UP Fintech by 6,367.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 446,572 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in UP Fintech by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 46,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

